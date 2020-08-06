First sockeye of 2020 arrives at the Sawtooth Basin, run likely larger than last year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STANLEY — The first sockeye of 2020, a naturally produced female, returned July 31 to Redfish Lake Creek trap near Stanley, and a second arrived Aug. 2. The two are among the 412 sockeye that crossed Lower Granite Dam through Aug. 2 and signals a substantially larger return to Idaho than last year.

This year’s sockeye return appears to be slightly later than usual, and fishery managers expect more fish will cross Lower Granite, which is the last dam the fish cross before reaching Idaho. Based on historical conversion rates between Lower Granite and the Sawtooth Basin, if no more fish crossed the dam, about 124 to 165 sockeye would return to the basin this year and likely surpass the last two year’s returns.

Only 17 sockeye completed the migration to the Sawtooth Basin in 2019, which was the lowest in more than a decade, and 113 made it in 2018.

This year’s return over the dam is already the highest since 2016, when 816 fish were counted at the dam.