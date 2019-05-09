{{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — Beginning Friday, Idahoans must obtain a fire safety burn permit from the Idaho Department of Lands before starting certain controlled burn activities. Idaho Law 38-115 requires that any person living outside city limits anywhere in Idaho who plans to burn anything during closed fire season — including crop residue burning and excluding recreational campfires — must obtain a fire safety burn permit. Closed fire season begins Friday and extends through October 20 every year.

The permits can be obtained at burnpermits.idaho.gov — free of charge and good for 10 days after issuance. Available seven days a week, permits obtained through the website are issued immediately and valid immediately. Permits can also be picked up in person at IDL offices statewide. Contact information for those offices is available at idl.idaho.gov/areas.

Residents are also encouraged to contact their local city or rural fire department before burning because some incorporated cities and towns may require their own burn permit. IDL will not issue burn permits within districts where local burn bans are in effect. Additionally, residents should contact the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality for burn restriction information for air quality by calling 1-800-633-6247 or going to deq.idaho.gov/air-quality.aspx.

If there are other burning restrictions in effect or additional or alternate permits required, go to the burn permit website for instructions on how to contact appropriate entities.

The burn permit system helps inform fire managers where burning activities are occurring, reducing the number of false runs to fires and saving firefighting resources for instances in which they are truly needed.

It also enables fire managers to respond more quickly to fires that escape, potentially reducing the liability of the burner if their fire escapes.

