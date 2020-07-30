Fire Restrictions to be implemented for Raft River Division Minidoka Ranger District, Sawtooth National Forest

• Persons using a stove fire built inside a fully enclosed metal stove, grill, or sheep herder type stove that is outfitted with a chimney that is at least five (5) feet in length that is equipped with a spark arrester consisting of a mesh screen with screen opening of 1/4 inch or less.;

• Persons smoking while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is clear of all flammable materials; and

• Any Federal, State, or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

An exemption does not absolve an individual or organization from liability or responsibility for any fire started by the exempted activity.

The maximum penalty for violating a fire restriction order may differ depending on the agency:

• U.S. Forest Service - The maximum penalty for violating the restriction order is $5,000 for individuals and $10,000 for corporations and/or 6 months imprisonment.

