Fire Restrictions to be implemented for Raft River Division Minidoka Ranger District, Sawtooth National Forest

BURLEY — With wildfire danger increasing across Northern Utah, the Minidoka Ranger District, Sawtooth National Forest will implement Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, effective Aug. 1, 2020. Restrictions will be put in place for the Raft River Division only at this time. These restrictions will remain in effect until September 31, 2020 and are intended to decrease the chance of any preventable fires.
The identified area going into Stage 1 Fire Restrictions includes all National Forest system lands administered by the Sawtooth National Forest, Minidoka Ranger District, within the Raft River Division, Utah.
Under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, the following acts are prohibited on the, Raft River Division, Minidoka Ranger District, Sawtooth National Forest Service:
• Igniting, maintaining, attending or using a fire, including charcoal briquettes, outside a fire structure, that is provided by the Forest Service within a designated area.
• Smoking outside an enclosed vehicle or building.
Exemptions for Stage 1 Areas:
• Persons with a special use authorization or other Forest Service authorization specifically exempting them from the effect of this Order;
• Persons using a stove or grill that is solely fueled by liquid petroleum fuels;
• Persons using a stove fire built inside a fully enclosed metal stove, grill, or sheep herder type stove that is outfitted with a chimney that is at least five (5) feet in length that is equipped with a spark arrester consisting of a mesh screen with screen opening of 1/4 inch or less.;
• Persons smoking while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is clear of all flammable materials; and
• Any Federal, State, or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.
An exemption does not absolve an individual or organization from liability or responsibility for any fire started by the exempted activity.
The maximum penalty for violating a fire restriction order may differ depending on the agency:
• U.S. Forest Service - The maximum penalty for violating the restriction order is $5,000 for individuals and $10,000 for corporations and/or 6 months imprisonment.
