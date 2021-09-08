Fire burning in Sawtooth National Recreation Area

STANLEY — The Jake Gulch Fire was reported Sunday 2 miles west of Vienna in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and is burning in lodgepole pine and subalpine fir on very steep terrain.

The fire has burned 360 acres and is 2% contained as of Wednesday afternoon.

Fire personnel have been ordered and are arrived at the fire including hotshot crews and smokejumpers. Aerial resources were used to assist those working on the ground. Evacuation of campers and hikers was conducted to ensure the safety of the public as well as fire personnel working on the fire.

The closed area has been announced for Forest Service land in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and Sawtooth National Forest, north of Idaho Highway 75 and Beaver Creek Road 204. A map and the closure order can be found at fs.usda.gov/alerts/sawtooth/alerts-notices

Jakes Gulch Fire is being managed by a local Sawtooth National Forest Type 3 Incident Management Team. Infrared flight last night showed a 40-acre gain in size on the southwest perimeter. The fire continues to back down towards Alturas Lake Creek Trail 034, being carried by heavy dead and down fuel.