 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fight breast cancer with beers and bikes
0 comments

Fight breast cancer with beers and bikes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Beers and bikes for BCPP

A Fairdale Express bicycle is hoisted up on top of a shelf, as seen April 16 at Bull Moose Bicycles in Twin Falls. The bicycle is the prize for one winner that Bull Moose, Koto Brewing and Breast Cancer Prevention Partners are raffling off May 6 at Koto Brewing.

 JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — BCPP stands for Breast Cancer Prevention Partners, a nonprofit organization committed to identifying breast cancer risks. As part of their work, BCPP helps reduce exposure to toxic materials that can lead to breast cancer by working to eliminate certain chemicals from personal care products, cleaning products and food packaging.

Magic Valley’s Wreny Blick has teamed up with BCPP through his employer, Cliff Bar, to organize a fundraiser as part of BCPP’s Climb Against the Odds program. To help meet his fundraising goal, Blick has teamed up with Koto Brewing Company and Bull Moose Bicycles to host a beer profits donation event and raffle for a Fairdale Express bicycle.

Beers and bikes for BCPP

A Fairdale Express bicycle is hoisted up on top of a shelf, as seen April 16, 2021 at Bull Moose Bicycles in Twin Falls. The bicycle is the prize for one winner that Bull Moose, Koto Brewing and Breast Cancer Prevention Partners are raffling off May 6 at Koto Brewing.

This event will be held at Koto from 5 p.m. to close May 6. During this time, $2 from every Koto beer sold will be contributed to the fundraiser. At 7 p.m., a ticket will be drawn to declare a winner of the bicycle. Raffle tickets can be purchased from Koto, Bull Moose, Magic Valley Gear Exchange, or Blick directly all the way up until the time of the drawing.

Tickets: 1 for $10, 5 for $40 or a wingspan for $100

For more information or to make a donation directly to the cause, visit donate.bcpp.org/fundraiser/3166336.

Contact Wreny Blick at 208-421-2571 or email blick@gmail.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News