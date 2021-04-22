Fight breast cancer with beers and bikes

TWIN FALLS — BCPP stands for Breast Cancer Prevention Partners, a nonprofit organization committed to identifying breast cancer risks. As part of their work, BCPP helps reduce exposure to toxic materials that can lead to breast cancer by working to eliminate certain chemicals from personal care products, cleaning products and food packaging.

Magic Valley’s Wreny Blick has teamed up with BCPP through his employer, Cliff Bar, to organize a fundraiser as part of BCPP’s Climb Against the Odds program. To help meet his fundraising goal, Blick has teamed up with Koto Brewing Company and Bull Moose Bicycles to host a beer profits donation event and raffle for a Fairdale Express bicycle.

This event will be held at Koto from 5 p.m. to close May 6. During this time, $2 from every Koto beer sold will be contributed to the fundraiser. At 7 p.m., a ticket will be drawn to declare a winner of the bicycle. Raffle tickets can be purchased from Koto, Bull Moose, Magic Valley Gear Exchange, or Blick directly all the way up until the time of the drawing.

Tickets: 1 for $10, 5 for $40 or a wingspan for $100

For more information or to make a donation directly to the cause, visit donate.bcpp.org/fundraiser/3166336.

Contact Wreny Blick at 208-421-2571 or email blick@gmail.com.

