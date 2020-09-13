FAIRFIELD — The Faulkner Group 1 Sheep and Goat Allotments Analysis Environmental Assessment (EA) has been completed. The allotments consist of the Salt-Bowns, Boardman, Beaver, Kelley Creek, North Fork Lime Creek, and Bremner-Middle Fork Sheep and Goat Allotments. These six allotments cover approximately 86,000 acres of the Sawtooth National Forest and are located roughly 15 miles northwest of Fairfield, Idaho.
The Responsible Official who will issue a decision on this project is Marty Gmelin, Fairfield District Ranger. The EA, draft Decision Notice and Finding of No Significant Impact (DN/FONSI), legal notice of opportunity to object, and other information are available for review at the Fairfield Ranger District office or at the project’s website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=47678.
The proposed project is subject to the objection process pursuant to 36 CFR 218, Subparts A and B and must meet all of the requirements of 36 CFR 218.8.
Eligibility to File Objections: Objections will be accepted only from those who have previously submitted specific written comments regarding the proposed project either during scoping or other designated opportunity for public comment in accordance with § 218.5(a) and §219.16. Issues raised in objections must be based on previously submitted timely, specific written comments regarding the proposed project unless based on new information arising after designated opportunities.
Individual members of organizations must have submitted their own comments to meet the requirements of eligibility as an individual. Objections received on behalf of an organization are considered as those of the organization only. If an objection is submitted on behalf of a number of individuals or organizations, each individual or organization listed must meet the eligibility requirement of having previously submitted comments on the project (§ 218.7; § 219.54). Names and addresses of objectors will become part of the public record.
Contents of an Objection: Incorporation of documents by reference in the objection is permitted only as provided for at § 218.8(b). Minimum content requirements of an objection, identified in § 218.8(d) and § 219.54© include:
- Objector’s name and address with a telephone number if available; with signature or other verification of authorship supplied upon request;
- Identification of the lead objector when multiple names are listed, along with verification upon request;
- Name of project, or plan amendment, name and title of the responsible official, national forest/ranger district of project; and
- Sufficient narrative description of those aspects of the proposed project and/or the parts of the plan amendment objected to, specific issues related to the project, how environmental law, regulation, or policy would be violated, and suggested remedies which would resolve the objection.
- Statement demonstrating the connection between prior specific written comments on this project and the content of the objection, unless the objection issue arose after the designated opportunity for comment.
Filing an Objection: A written objection, including attachments, must be postmarked or received within 45 calendar days following the publication of this notice in the Magic Valley’s Times-News. The publication date in the newspaper of record is the exclusive means for calculating the time to file an objection on this project. Those wishing to object to this proposed project should not rely upon dates or timeframe information provided by any other source. Electronic objections in common formats (.docx, .rtf, .pdf, or .txt) may be submitted to: objections-intermtn-regional-office@usda.gov with Subject: Faulkner Group 1 Sheep and Goat Allotments Analysis. Objections may also be faxed to (801) 625-5277 to the attention of “OBJECTION: Faulkner Group 1 Sheep and Goat Allotments Analysis,” sent by mail to the following address, or hand-delivered during normal business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays:
USDA Forest Service, Intermountain Region
ATTN: Objection Reviewing Officer
324 25th Street, Ogden UT 84401
Telephone (801) 625-5605
The Objection Reviewing Officer is Jim DeMaagd, Forest Supervisor for the Sawtooth National Forest.
Implementation Date: Pursuant to 36 CFR 218.12, a decision may not be signed until the Reviewing Officer has responded in writing to all pending objections. Based on the discussions and findings in that review, the Responsible Official will issue a final decision. That decision will be consistent with the final review of the project. It is important to note that the project may be implemented after my final decision. No appeal period will be provided after the final decision is made.
If no objections are received, the Responsible Official may sign the decision notice five business days after the close of the objection filing period. Implementation may begin immediately after the decision notice is signed.
Contact: For additional information concerning this decision or the Forest Service objection process, contact Renee Kehler – Team Lead, Fairfield Ranger District Office; 102 First Avenue East, Fairfield, by phone at (208) 764-3202.
