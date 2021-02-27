Fairfield Ranger District to close area after lawsuit

FAIRFIELD — In 2018 the Fairfield Ranger District of the Sawtooth National Forest issued a decision notice and finding of no significant impact for the over-snow vehicle travel management in the northern portion of the Fairfield Ranger District environmental assessment.

The decision opened the closure area from Couch Summit to Fleck Summit and within the Little Smoky Creek drainage to over-snow vehicle use, eliminated the permit system for landowners, authorized grooming the road from Couch Summit to Fleck Summit and up to the private land north of Fleck Summit (13.1 miles on existing roadway) and closed the headwaters of the upper South Fork Boise River and Big Smoky Creek to over-snow vehicles.

On May 5, 2019, the Idaho State Snowmobile Association filed a lawsuit challenging this decision. The association won its lawsuit on February 10, 2021, reversing the decision and remanding the case to the Forest Service. Following the Judge’s ruling the Forest Service will revert to pre-2018 management.