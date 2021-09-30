 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fairfield Ranger District announces seasonal road closures
0 comments
editor's pick

Fairfield Ranger District announces seasonal road closures

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FAIRFIELD — A reminder to recreationists that starting Friday, a number of roads on the Fairfield Ranger District close to motorized travel. These closures happen every year and provide improved security for big game during the hunting season. No new road closures are proposed.

Annual road closures include portions of the following road systems:

Marsh Creek, Worswick, Williams/Rosetta, Paradise, Skunk Creek, OP/Fletcher, end of Salt Bowns, and specific roads connected to the Grouse Creek Road. Refer to the Sawtooth Motor Vehicle Use Map (MVUM) for details: fs.usda.gov/detail/sawtooth/maps-pubs/?cid=stelprdb5421960

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Backpacking with CSI

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News