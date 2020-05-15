F&G will resume sales of nonresident licenses, tags and permits at 10 a.m. on May 16

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BOISE — The Idaho Fish and Game Commission announced Thursday the agency is resuming sales of nonresident licenses, tags and permits, which will be available for sale at 10 a.m. MDT on May 16. The decision was aligned with Governor Brad Little’s revised guidance for Stage 2 of Idaho Rebounds, which includes relaxing the 14-day self-quarantine for people entering Idaho.

Commissioners suspended the sale of some nonresident licenses and tags in April in support of the “stay at home” order in Idaho and many other states. Nonresident licenses, tags and permits will be available to buy online, at vendors, or by calling (800) 554-8685.

For details about the stages of reopening Idaho, see the Governor’s Idaho Rebounds website.

All hunters, anglers and other recreationists are reminded to recreate responsibly during COVID-19.

