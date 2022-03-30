 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

F&G to host Turkey Hunting 101 webinar with BHA and NWTF

  • 0
Controlled hunts

A wild turkey struts his feathers.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME

Learn how to hunt wild turkey from the experts.

Interested in turkey hunting this spring, but not sure how to do it? You’re in luck! Idaho Fish and Game, in partnership with the Idaho Chapters of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers and National Wild Turkey Federation will host a Turkey Hunting 101 webinar on Thursday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m. Mountain Time. A one-hour presentation will be provided, followed by a 30-minute Q&A.

Those wishing to watch the virtual presentation must register (for free) before the event. Register at: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_T6DU4tq_ST6tUwBFlnDzDQ

Participants can join the webinar during the above start time here: https://zoom.us/j/96805664863

An expert panel of presenters will provide information to help new or aspiring turkey hunters with the information for success.

Topics covered will include:

  • Scouting and finding wild turkeys
  • Strategies for hunting
  • Calling
  • Equipment
  • Field care
  • Ethics and safety
  • Seasons & rules

People are also reading…

Presenters will be Don Jenkins, Natural Resource Program Manager for Idaho Fish and Game and co-lead for the development of the state's Turkey Management Plan. He is a current board member and past president for the Idaho Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation. Jenkins was born and raised in Idaho, and has been hunting wild turkey for 29 years.

Kurtis Brooks is the current Boise Chapter President, and state board member, for the National Wild Turkey Federation. Brooks was born and raised in Idaho, and has been hunting wild turkey for 26 years.

Ian Malepeai will moderate the panel and works in the Communication Bureau at Idaho Fish and Game. He was a past state co-chair for Backcountry Hunters and Anglers and is a passionate hunter and angler. Ian was born and raised in Idaho, and has been hunting turkey for 10 years.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fishing Column: Open water season starts with a bang

Fishing Column: Open water season starts with a bang

The morning fog was thick as we motored down the Snake River in my buddy Bryce’s jet boat. An early spring chill clung to my face as I peered through the mist, on the lookout for potential hazards in the unseasonably shallow water. Despite the cold and the extra precaution, it felt good to be back on the open river.

Skywatch: Spot the constellation of the crow

Skywatch: Spot the constellation of the crow

The modern list of eighty-eight constellations was compiled at the first General Assembly of the International Astronomical Union, in 1922. The newest of the constellations date from the late 18th Century, while the oldest took shape over three millennia ago in ancient Mesopotamia.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News