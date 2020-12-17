F&G seeks public help in solving Idaho poaching cases

BOISE — Over the course of the 2020 hunting season, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game has responded to separate poaching incidents where animals were shot and killed and left to waste in areas around the state. Conservation officers investigate these cases but rely on the eyes and ears of the public to help solve crimes against Idaho’s wildlife.

“The public plays a critical role in catching poachers stealing game and fish from Idaho citizens,” said Chris Wright, Idaho Fish and Game Assistant Chief of Enforcement. “Those who ‘Make the Call’ help us detect and solve cases that in many circumstances, we wouldn’t otherwise be able to.”

Rewards for information

For those who provide information leading to a poacher’s arrest or citation, Citizens Against Poaching offers the following rewards:

$200 for birds, fish, and general violations

$300 for most big game animals and wild turkey

$600 for trophy species such as bighorn sheep, mountain goat, grizzly, moose, and caribou.

In special circumstances, rewards are subject to change.

How can you help?