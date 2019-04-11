BOISE — Idaho Fish and Game wants to help you get started fishing, and more importantly, help you learn the basics so you can do it on your own and enjoy the state's amazing fishing opportunities with your family and friends.
The agency's Take Me Fishing trailers will roam the state in spring and summer and likely stop at a location near you. They are loaded with loaner fishing rods, tackle and bait and staffed by experienced anglers. You can fish for free during the trailer events; all budding anglers have to do is show up at a fishing trailer event with a willingness to learn and a desire to have fun.
“The big fish and vivid colors make the trailer a kid magnet,” Fish and Game spokesman Evin Oneale said in a statement. “That’s what we’re after — a focal point to help get kids excited about fishing.”
Take Me Fishing trailer events will be held on weekends and after work. A fish-stocking truck will typically pay a visit to each event site to ensure there are plenty of trout available for anglers to catch.
The rules for Take Me Fishing trailer events are simple:
- Anyone who signs up at the trailer does not need a fishing license to fish at the event.
- Fishing equipment can be checked out for free on a first-come, first-serve basis.
- Before and after the event, a fishing license is required for anyone 14 years and older.
To see the 2019 trailer event schedule, go to idfg.idaho.gov/press/want-try-fishing-fgs-take-me-fishing-trailers-have-all-you-need.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.