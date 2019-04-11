{{featured_button_text}}
Moose loose on the road

A moose runs down the road as it tries to find a way to get over the snowbanks Jan. 14, 2017, near Fairfield.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

BOISE — Opportunities for moose hunters to harvest one of Idaho’s most sought-after trophy species will be fewer in 2019-20 in an effort by Idaho Fish and Game wildlife managers to study declining moose populations in much of the state.

In January, the Fish and Game Commission approved a statewide reduction of 171 moose tags — decreases in antlered and antlerless tags in the Panhandle, Clearwater and southeast regions, as well as a decrease in antlered tags in the upper Snake Region. Statewide, antlered tags were reduced from 669 in 2017-18 to 560 in 2019-20 and antlerless tags were reduced from 136 to 74.

“We don’t take lightly that there’s a 16 percent reduction in antlered tags, and a 46 percent reduction in antlerless moose tags across the state,” Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever said in a statement. “Certainly, we would like to be talking about increases in tags, but it is simply not biologically supported.”

For more information, go to idfg.idaho.gov/press/fg-offers-fewer-moose-tags-2019-while-biologists-research-moose-declines.

