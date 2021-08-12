F&G needs hunters' help to monitor for CWD and prevent it from entering Idaho

Chronic wasting disease is a threat to Idaho’s big game animals, and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game needs to prevent it from entering the state and monitor for it within the state. CWD is a contagious and fatal neurological disease that affects deer, elk, and moose in North America. There is no live test or known cure for CWD.

CWD has not been detected in Idaho to date; however, animals in Montana, Utah and Wyoming have the disease, and infected animals have been found close to the Idaho border.

Idaho Fish and Game staff sampled 1,113 mule deer, white-tailed deer, elk and moose in 2020 and early 2021 to test for chronic wasting disease, and found no positive cases. This is an ongoing effort, and the majority of the animals tested came from hunters who allowed samples to be taken from big game they harvested. That will continue during fall hunting seasons.

Hunter participation is critical for monitoring CWD and keeping it out of Idaho, and here are ways hunters can help.

Are you hunting in Idaho for deer, elk or moose?

Fish and Game needs help to get more Idaho big game animals tested for CWD. Hunters can help increase the number of Idaho deer, elk and moose sampled for CWD by doing one of the following: