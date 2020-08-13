F&G launches new website aimed at helping new hunters find success

With a growing population, and with a recent influx of new hunter education graduates, the new website also comes at an opportune time for a group of hunters who will likely be hunting in Idaho for the first time this fall.

Among the resources to get them started is a three-part tutorial to learn how to use Fish and Game’s digital resources, maps, and ways to find new hunting areas. The first video in the Big Game Scouting Series, “Using F&G resources to research and select a hunting unit” was published to the website on Monday.

“Our surveys have shown that the biggest hurdle for new hunters is figuring out where they should go to hunt,” Malepeai said. “These videos will teach new hunters how to use the tools at their disposal to answer that question themselves.”

This is one of many innovative digital resources Fish & Game provides on the website. Another major hurdle for new hunters is what to do with an animal after they have harvested it. The website also provides videos on butchering and field dressing game.

In partnership with Boise State University, Fish and Game developed a virtual reality simulation that provides a “hands-on” tutorial of how to field dress an elk from home, which will be featured on the website, and people can download here.