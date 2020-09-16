F&G has killed more than 40 elk since late July to prevent crop damage

Fish and Game said it’s often impossible to use sportsmen, mainly because the elk only come into the ag fields at night — it’s illegal to hunt at night, Fish and Game needs a special permit to do the sharpshooting. Plus, the elk are mainly on private land. When the elk are on public land, it’s much easier for the department to use sportsmen.

Fish and Game has used hunters more this year. The department has offered five depredation hunts on public land for elk and one for deer. Fish and Game has also had better luck coordinating with Magic Valley landowners and offering hunts on private land. Those are called managed hunts, and there have been two in 2020, for six tags. Managed hunts had been virtually unprecedented in Idaho.

Landowners can get kill permits as well — landowners have taken six antlerless elk in 2020.

All of the elk killed by Fish and Game staff are processed and donated to Idaho Hunters Feeding the Hungry. The meat ends up in Magic Valley food pantries.

Big operation coming