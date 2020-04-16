F&G commission to meet via conference call today at 9 a.m.
F&G commission to meet via conference call today at 9 a.m.

BOISE — The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will meet via conference call Thursday at 9 a.m. The commission will consider setting migratory game bird seasons for 2020-21.

In accordance with the governor's orders regarding COVID-19, the public will not be allowed to attend the meeting in person but may listen in.

Consistent with the governor’s proclamation of March 18 regarding Open Meeting Law compliance, the public may listen to the conference call by dialing 408-418-9388 and entering the access code 263-008-725.

There will be no opportunity for in-person attendance or public comment or questions during the meeting.

