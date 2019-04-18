{{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — In a meeting by conference call on April 11, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission set seasons for migratory game birds for 2019-20 and amended wolf hunting seasons in Units 51 and 50 — excluding the portion in Blaine County — for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

For more information, go to idfg.idaho.gov/press/fg-commission-sets-migratory-game-bird-seasons-and-adjusts-wolf-hunt-two-units.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments