F&G Commission cancels March 19 Boise public hearing, March 20 meeting will be online

BOISE — The Idaho Fish and Game Commission public hearing scheduled for Thursday in Boise has been canceled in response to COVID-19 guidelines for public events from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. As an alternative to the in-person business meeting on March 20, the Commission will conduct a web-based meeting that will start at 9 a.m., MDT.

The public can view or listen to this meeting live but will not be allowed to attend at F&G offices. Per normal Commission protocol, public comment will not be allowed during the meeting.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Individuals who wish to offer comments to the Commission for their March 20 meeting are encouraged to send an email to Commission@idfg.idaho.gov by 2 p.m. Thursday.

An updated agenda has been posted online reflecting revised agenda items. Some of the agenda items originally scheduled for the in-person meeting on March 20 will be deferred to a later meeting.

Agenda items under consideration by the commission include: adopting a waiting period for purchasing a capped elk zone tag if a hunter applied for an elk controlled hunt, season setting for spring Chinook salmon, approving a moose management plan, approving land transactions, and several informational items.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0