F&G Commission cancels March 19 Boise public hearing, March 20 meeting will be online

BOISE — The Idaho Fish and Game Commission public hearing scheduled for Thursday in Boise has been canceled in response to COVID-19 guidelines for public events from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. As an alternative to the in-person business meeting on March 20, the Commission will conduct a web-based meeting that will start at 9 a.m., MDT.
The public can view or listen to this meeting live but will not be allowed to attend at F&G offices. Per normal Commission protocol, public comment will not be allowed during the meeting.
You have free articles remaining.
Individuals who wish to offer comments to the Commission for their March 20 meeting are encouraged to send an email to Commission@idfg.idaho.gov by 2 p.m. Thursday.
An updated agenda has been posted online reflecting revised agenda items. Some of the agenda items originally scheduled for the in-person meeting on March 20 will be deferred to a later meeting.
Agenda items under consideration by the commission include: adopting a waiting period for purchasing a capped elk zone tag if a hunter applied for an elk controlled hunt, season setting for spring Chinook salmon, approving a moose management plan, approving land transactions, and several informational items.