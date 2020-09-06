F&G Commission awards $100K to Community Challenge Grants

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — During their meeting on July 23, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission awarded $100,000 to various organizations throughout the state through the Idaho Fish and Game Commission Community Challenge Grant program.

Through this program, Idaho Fish and Game assists outside organizations in implementing projects that are broadly supported by the local sporting community and enhance fish and wildlife habitat, populations, or associated recreational opportunities.

There are two different types of awards available. Regional grants are awarded for projects that benefit a local or regional scale are eligible for up to $10,000, made available through each of the seven Fish and Game regions. Projects that benefit the state or multiple regions are eligible for up to $30,000 through a statewide grant. The grants are awarded annually.

This year, there were a total of 22 applicants for the seven regional grants, and three applicants for the statewide grant. The projects were evaluated for their consistency with The Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s mission: To preserve, protect perpetuate, and manage the fish and wildlife of Idaho and to provide continued supplies for hunting, fishing, and trapping.

The 2020-21 Idaho Fish and Game Commission Community Challenge Grant awardees are: