F&G commission approves 2020 fall Chinook salmon season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

IDAHO FALLS — Fall Chinook fishing on the Snake, Clearwater and Salmon rivers will open Aug. 18, and Sept. 17 for the North Fork Clearwater River. The Idaho Fish and Game Commission approved the season during their meeting in Idaho Falls on Thursday, July 23.

Idaho Fish and Game fisheries managers expect 18,150 adult fish to return to Lower Granite Dam in 2020, compared with 16,508 that actually returned last year.

Of the fish returning, managers are forecasting 11,560 hatchery Chinook and 6,590 natural origin. For the second straight year, fall Chinook anglers will have the opportunity to harvest some salmon with intact adipose fins.

Fall Chinook are unique and are managed separately from other Chinook runs in Idaho, and the majority of hatchery fall Chinook released throughout the Snake River basin are not marked with a clipped adipose fin. Of the fish that return to the Snake River Basin, a high proportion are adipose-intact hatchery fish.