F&G biologists move Snake River catfish into Southwest Idaho community ponds for anglers

GARDENA — Every year, fisheries biologists transport catfish from the Snake River to community ponds around Southwest Idaho.

This year, they captured and transported nearly 150 catfish between July 6 and 10 and stocked them into Horseshoe Bend Mill Pond, Sawyers Pond, Ed's Pond, Kleiner Pond, McDevitt Pond, Riverside Pond, and Parkcenter Pond.

Both flathead catfish and channel catfish were among the fish stocked in July and should provide a fun and close-to-home fishing opportunity for many anglers in Southwest Idaho. A worm on a sinker laying on the bottom of the pond should be all you need to hook into one.

On average, the channel catfish measured about 20 inches and weighed between five and ten pounds, and the flatheads can get even larger. A couple of community ponds received catfish that tipped the scales at more than 25 pounds.

Fish and Game stocks trout in most community ponds in the Treasure Valley, and many have bass and bluegills populations, but catfish provide an opportunity to catch a larger fish than those ponds will typically produce. Catfish are long-lived fish and can grow to large sizes, but typically can not successfully spawn in ponds.