F&G and partners stock 1,800 young white sturgeon in the Snake River

Conservation program

In the early days of Idaho’s white sturgeon conservation hatchery program, mature adult sturgeon were captured in February or March and transported to the College of Southern Idaho’s hatchery near Twin Falls. After a few more months, these fish were spawned then returned to the river reach where they were captured months earlier.

This model presented more than a few problems. Removing adult fish from the river could result in death to one or more of these fish, either during the capture process, during transport, or while in captivity, setting back the spawning program not to mention the direct loss of a valuable spawning adult fish. With only two to three adults of either sex captured at a time, the limited number of families produced failed to reflect the genetic diversity of the fish found in the river.