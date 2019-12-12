Tonight, weather permitting, Venus and Saturn will sit fairly close together in the southwestern sky after sunset. This comes on the heels of a Venus-Jupiter conjunction on Nov. 24, which begs the question: How often do planets get so close that one passes in front of another?
The planets’ orbits — with the exception of Mercury — lie within 3.5 degrees of Earth’s orbit. (Mercury’s is only seven degrees off). So, you might expect that planets would line up fairly frequently.
They don’t. These so-called mutual planetary occultations (when the closer planet appears larger) and transits (when the farther appears larger) are exceedingly rare: only 18 occur between 1700 and 2200 A.D. If the average interval between them (about 30 years) was typical, there would be two or three in an average person’s lifetime.
Unfortunately, while consecutive planetary alignments can fall as little as a few days apart, we are currently in the midst of a 248-year drought that won’t end until Venus transits Jupiter on November 22, 2065. And, sadly, that event will be too close to the sun to view. After that, Mercury occults Neptune on July 15, 2067, which will require a telescope due to Neptune’s faintness.
One candidate for the “Christmas Star” of the New Testament was Venus (the brightest planet) transiting Jupiter (the second brightest) on June 17, 2 B.C. Even without telescopes, which wouldn’t be invented for another 16 centuries, the two planets would have appeared to fuse into one, which would have undoubtedly caught the eye of diligent sky-watchers like the Zoroastrian Magi.
Those who won’t be around in 48 years to see one of these rare events will have to be satisfied with near misses, like the unusually close conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn coming up next December.
Next column: Space and astronomy highlights for 2020.
