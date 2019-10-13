BOISE — Idaho’s abundant wildlife populations and scenic landscapes offer outdoor enthusiasts opportunities to hunt, fish, view wildlife and enjoy the outdoors. Idaho’s wildlife management areas provide something for everyone. They create habitat and security for game and non-game species, and offer outdoor recreational opportunities for hunters, anglers, trappers, horseback riders, hikers, photographers and bird watchers.
Idaho Department of Fish and Game operates 31 wildlife management areas — ranging from 275 to 85,000 acres around the state — and each provides a unique experience. From forests and wetlands in the Panhandle to rocky canyons and dry uplands in southern Idaho, to grasslands and sagebrush steppe in southeast Idaho — there are plenty of things to see and do.
To plan your next adventure at one of these areas, go to idfg.idaho.gov/wma to learn more about each wildlife management area and its main attractions and recreational activities. You’ll also find maps and information about seasonal closures and contact information. To prepare for hunting, see the Idaho Hunting and Fishing Seasons and Rules at idfg.idaho.gov/rules.
Many habitat restoration projects are made possible with the help of volunteers. If you are interested in habitat projects, contact a Fish and Game regional office and talk to the wildlife management area manager or biologist.
