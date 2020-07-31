Elk depredation continues to occur throughout southern Idaho

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Fish and Game staff in the Magic Valley Region continue to work with local agricultural producers in an effort to reduce agriculture crop damages caused by big game.

Requests from landowners for depredation assistance continues to come in from all areas within the region, which stretches from Galena Summit south to the Utah and Nevada borders, and from Mountain Home east to near the tip of the American Falls reservoir. As in years past, elk continue to move onto cultivated fields at night which limits Fish and Game’s available depredation management options for changing elk behavior for the purposes of reducing crop damage.

In an area near Little Camas Reservoir, Fish and Game technicians have begun to haze elk off of agricultural crops using noise making devices. To date, no sharp shooting has occurred in this area. Fish and Game attempted to implement a managed hunting program on private lands in proximity to the areas at Little Camas where elk depredation is occurring. However, Fish and Game was unable to negotiate access to large tracts of private land, so the use of managed hunts in the Little Camas area will not occur this year.