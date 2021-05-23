Eight days on the Snake: A 206-mile canoe journey on the Snake River Water Trail

By now, the river was moving pretty fast, and we made good distance. By 5 p.m., though, we hit another rapids. This is the witching hour. We were hungry and a little tired, not the best for attempting another portage. We decided to call it a day and set up camp above the rapids among a series of old placer mines that still had remnants of sluice boxes and metal sifters and grates. It felt fun to stay at a place that had a history.

The weather again turned cold and windy. We were hoping for better weather. More headwinds and rapids would kill our progress.

Day 5: Three more rapids

Our first order of business on Day 5 was getting around the latest set of rapids. This time, we knew exactly what to do and how to do it, so we made short work of it and were on our way downriver.

Shortly thereafter, we hit another rapids, rockier, shallower and possibly doable to run it, but we didn’t want to risk hitting a jagged rock at high speed. We slipped into a little side bay and lifted the canoe over some rocks that had been piled up at some point to create a water wheel, which was still there but long ago abandoned and not operating. This was just a little downriver from a well-known hermit’s cabin that’s on a bluff above the river.