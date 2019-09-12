ST. ANTHONY — The rainbow trout population in the Fall River has not been surveyed in over a decade. Idaho Department of Fish and Game biologist John Heckel wants to change that. He recently conducted population estimates on rainbow trout in two different sections of the river.
“Our intentions are to develop long term monitoring sites in upper and lower sections of the Fall River,” Heckel said in a statement. “The upper site is upstream of all water diversions and begins near Sheep Falls, and the lower site begins at Kirkham Bridge downstream of three diversions that lead to canals.”
Fish and Game last conducted population estimates on the Fall River in the early 2000s, which occurred at the lower site near Kirkham Bridge.
This year, rafts outfitted with electrofishing gear were used in late August to conduct mark/recapture population estimates on the two sections. The estimated number of rainbow trout calculated was 1,372 fish per mile in the upper section and 3,539 fish per mile in the lower section. A small number of brown trout and brook trout were also detected but comprised less than 1% of all fish species captured.
Rainbow trout averaged 8¼ inches at the lower site, with a slightly longer average of 8⅔ inches at the upper site. The total length of the longest rainbow trout at the Kirkham Bridge site was a bit more than 17½ inches, with 15¾ inches at the Sheep Falls site.
