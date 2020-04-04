Earthquake caused widespread avalanches in Idaho's mountain ranges

● What about aftershocks? Several aftershocks occurred in the minutes and hours following the major earthquake Tuesday. Some of the recorded aftershocks were stronger than previously documented earthquakes that produced avalanche activity. The USGS expects many MW 3-4 aftershocks in the coming days, and an event larger than the initial MW 6.5 cannot be ruled out. It's worth considering this "objective hazard" when deciding to ski or ride in significant avalanche terrain this week.

● Are slopes stable now? Not necessarily. While the earthquake triggered avalanches on many slopes that were teetering on the edge of sliding, steep slopes that did not release could still be waiting for a skier or snowmobiler to find the perfect spot on or near a slope to trigger an avalanche. The SAC has received reports of 2 human-triggered slides in the 2 days following the earthquake. The snowpack will take some time to adjust to the feet of recent snowfall. Where evidence of large avalanches exists, the slopes that released are obviously safer than those that didn't. Other than that, we have to assume the earthquake did not make slopes more stable than they would have been if the earthquake did not occur.