OGDEN, Utah — Electric bicycles, known commonly as e-bikes, have grown in popularity for both recreational use and hunting on public lands and are currently welcome on roads and trails where motorized vehicle travel is authorized throughout the Intermountain Region’s 12 national forests and Curlew National Grassland.
The USDA Forest Service considers e-bikes as motorized vehicles and therefore does not allow their use on non-motorized National Forest System roads and trails.
The Forest Service encourages e-bike riders to consult their local National Forest or Grassland’s motor vehicle use map to ensure they’re riding on approved motorized-use roads or trails — and to exercise caution when traveling among other motor vehicles.
The mission of the Forest Service is to sustain the health, diversity and productivity of the nation’s forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations. The agency manages 193 million acres of public land, provides assistance to state and private landowners, and maintains the largest forestry research organization in the world.
The Forest Service Intermountain Region includes 12 national forests in Idaho, Utah, Nevada and Wyoming, along with small portions in California and Colorado and 47,790 acres of national grassland In Idaho. These public lands provide timber for people, forage for cattle and wildlife, habitat for fish, plants and animals, and some of the best recreational opportunities in the country.
