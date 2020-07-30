Dust off your firearm or bow and get dialed in before the hunting season

“We stress in our hunter education courses that all hunters have an ethical obligation to know their personal limits and be prepared,” Beckley said. “Practicing often, at a variety of distances and from a number of different shooting positions, will help hunters prepare for a variety of situations they may encounter in the field.”

Shooters should try to replicate the conditions they are likely to encounter in the field as closely as possible, so consider doing some exercise to get your heart rate elevated and your lungs working harder during your practice session. Practicing under this kind of stress will help you perform better in the field.

According to Beckley, it is also very important for hunters who have others sight in their rifle to shoot it themselves before hunting season, as it may not shoot as accurately for them. In addition, hunters should always use the same ammunition for hunting as they did when sighting in their rifle.

Shotguns: When it comes to preparation for wing shooting, hunters should focus on practicing certain shots and angles that they may find difficult. Make sure you use the choke and shell combination you plan to use for the hunting season.