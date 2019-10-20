BOISE — Hunting takes place in all weather and conditions, so don’t overlook your clothing because it may determine how long you’re able to stay comfortable outdoors. It takes a little preparation and investment in the right clothing for the weather, but it will pay dividends.
Here are some things to consider when you’re selecting hunting clothes:
Start with your base layer
That basically means your long underwear. You want it warm, breathable and comfortable against your skin, even when damp. You will hear often, but it bears repeating — avoid anything cotton which saps warmth from your body when it’s wet.
You want a base layer made from wool or synthetic fabrics that wicks moisture away from your body and retains heat when damp or wet. There are many varieties and weights on the market. Unless you’re going to be hunting in extremely cold weather or sitting sedentary in a tree stand or a blind, go with lightweight or mid-weight fabric. You can easily overheat in heavy long underwear, especially when you’re hiking any distance.
A quality base layer is very versatile because it can be worn in a variety of weather conditions and for many activities. It can last for decades, so don’t be afraid to splurge.
Add layers
Add additional layers that provide warmth and weather protection as needed. Avoid a big, bulky parka because your only option is to wear it or take it off. You will want to adjust your layers on the go when the temperature changes, which it probably will. You can typically expect 20 to 30 degree temperature swings between morning and mid-day and evening during fall.
Over your base layer, wear hiking or hunting pants — preferably ones that are water-resistant because there will often be dew or frost in the mornings.
You have free articles remaining.
A fleece sweater or sweatshirt as a second layer is a good option to keep your torso warm. Depending on temperatures, you may need another insulating layer such as a vest, insulated coat or fleece jacket. Your outer layer should provide protection from wind, rain and snow, and also be fairly packable so you can easily take it off and stash it in your pack if you start to overheat.
Waterproof vs. water-resistant
Deciding which to choose depends on your local climate. If you’re hunting in northern Idaho where it’s frequently raining, waterproof is probably the way to go. But if you’re hunting in a drier climate, you might be more comfortable with something water-resistant because it’s likely to be more breathable. This means you can avoid feeling clammy when hiking and building up a sweat.
It’s a balancing act because waterproof fabrics are typically less breathable, so moisture can accumulate inside and make you feel damp and chilly. Water-resistant clothing tends to breathe better so it wicks moisture away from your body, and you can avoid dampness; however, if you’re in a prolonged rainstorm, you will get wet which is almost always uncomfortable.
Many hunters opt for more breathable clothing, but have a lightweight and waterproof jacket and pants they can wear during a downpour.
Don’t forget your extremities
Remember if any part of your body feels cold, it affects how you feel overall. Your head loses a lot of heat, and adding or removing a beanie is an easy way to warm up if you’re a little chilly, or cool off if you overheat from hiking. Keeping your head warm and dry will also make it easier to stay warm and comfortable if it’s raining. Gloves are another way to cover up bare skin and stay warm.
Experiment and adapt
Everyone is a little different, so there’s not one perfect hunting wardrobe for everyone and every weather condition. Try to buy versatile hunting clothes and mix and match them to suit the weather conditions. It might surprise you how the right clothing can make the worst weather bearable and allow you to stay outdoors, hunting longer and more comfortably in a variety of weather and temperatures.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.