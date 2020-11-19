Dig days on Tristan's Trail at Auger Falls Park, Friday and Saturday

Part of Tristan's Trail acted as a natural fire line during a wildfire in September at the Auger Falls Park near Twin Falls.
FACEBOOK SCREEN GRAB, TRISTAN GREAVES
Times-News
TWIN FALLS — Auger Falls trail users can come help build on the flow trail Tristan’s Trail from 3 p.m. to dark Friday and 10 a.m. to dark Saturday.
Twin Falls resident Tristan Greaves was recently granted approval from the city to rebuild the flow trail down at Auger Falls after a small fire burned several acres of grass and sage in late September near the trail.
A small grass fire burned over some trails on the west end of Auger Falls Park, but some of the park's advocates say the fire may be an opportunity to make improvements.
“The dirt is great for building down there right now with the moisture we have been getting,” Tristan said.
Greaves said he has already used a mini excavator on some of the trail, but is asking for more volunteers to come down and help to build.
Tristan’s Trail is just north of the east-to-west traveling road on the far west end of the park.
Auger Falls burn area
Tristan Greaves descends part of Tristan's Trail with dog Aggy following near a burned section of Auger Falls, Wednesday in Twin Falls. The fire burned between six and 15 acres of sage brush and grass Monday before being extinguished.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS
Auger Falls burn area
In this aerial photo, the burn area of the western end of Auger Falls Park extends from Tristan's Trail in the east to the service road in the west and south to Rock Creek and north to the Auger Falls Park drainage gully.
COURTESY TY GREAVES
Auger Falls burn area
Ty Greaves, Tristan Greaves, and Tanaya Greaves survey the burn area on the west end of Auger Falls Park, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, after a small grass fire burned sage brush and grass Monday.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS
Auger Falls burn area
Tristan Greaves pushes his bike up Tristan's Trail near the burn area on the west end of Auger Falls Park, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, after a small grass fire burned sage brush and grass Monday.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS
Auger Falls burn area
Ty Greaves (right) and brother Tristan Greaves, walk their bikes past a burn area on Tristan's Trail, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. The Auger Falls Park trail system experienced a small grass fire Monday covering an area between six and 15 acres.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS
Auger Falls burn area
Ty Greaves (right) and brother Tristan Greaves, descend their bikes past a burn area on Tristan's Trail, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. The Auger Falls Park trail system experienced a small grass fire Monday covering an area between six and 15 acres.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS
Auger Falls burn area
Ty Greaves, Tristan Greaves, and Tanaya Greaves pedal their bikes in the burn area on the west end of Auger Falls Park, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, after a small grass fire burned sage brush and grass Monday.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS
Auger Falls burn area
Ty Greaves, Tristan Greaves, and Tanaya Greaves survey the burn area on the west end of Auger Falls Park, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, after a small grass fire burned sage brush and grass Monday.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS
Auger Falls burn area
Tristan Greaves takes time out of a survey tour of the burn area on the west end of Auger Falls Park to hit a jump on Tristan's Trail, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, after a small grass fire burned sage brush and grass Monday.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS
Auger Falls burn area
Ty Greaves, Tristan Greaves, and Tanaya Greaves pedal while surveying the burn area on the west end of Auger Falls Park, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, after a small grass fire burned sage brush and grass Monday.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS
Auger Falls burn area
Ty Greaves, Tristan Greaves, and Tanaya Greaves ride among the burn area on the west end of Auger Falls Park, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, after a small grass fire burned sage brush and grass Monday.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS
Auger Falls burn area
Ty Greaves jumps his mountain bike on a section of Tristan's Trail near the burn area on the west end of Auger Falls Park, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, after a small grass fire burned sage brush and grass Monday.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS
Auger Falls burn area
Ty Greaves, Tristan Greaves, and Tanaya Greaves ride among the burn area on the west end of Auger Falls Park, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, after a small grass fire burned sage brush and grass Monday.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS
Auger Falls burn area
Ty Greaves rides his mountain bike while dog Aggy chases on a section of Tristan's Trail near the burn area on the west end of Auger Falls Park, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, after a small grass fire burned sage brush and grass Monday.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS
Auger Falls burn area
Tristan Greaves jumps his mountain bike on a section of Tristan's Trail near the burn area on the west end of Auger Falls Park, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, after a small grass fire burned sage brush and grass Monday.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS
