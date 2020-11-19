Dig days on Tristan's Trail at Auger Falls Park, Friday and Saturday

TWIN FALLS — Auger Falls trail users can come help build on the flow trail Tristan’s Trail from 3 p.m. to dark Friday and 10 a.m. to dark Saturday.

Twin Falls resident Tristan Greaves was recently granted approval from the city to rebuild the flow trail down at Auger Falls after a small fire burned several acres of grass and sage in late September near the trail.

“The dirt is great for building down there right now with the moisture we have been getting,” Tristan said.

Greaves said he has already used a mini excavator on some of the trail, but is asking for more volunteers to come down and help to build.

Tristan’s Trail is just north of the east-to-west traveling road on the far west end of the park.

