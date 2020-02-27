Didn’t bag a deer in 2019? You’re not alone — Deer, elk harvests dropped last year

BOISE — Idaho hunters harvested fewer deer and elk in 2019 than they have in several years, thanks to a drop in fawn survival, reduced tag availability and fewer hunters, according to an Idaho Department of Fish and Game analysis.

In a news release, the agency said white-tailed and mule deer harvests hit the lowest numbers since 2011, while the elk harvest was the lowest it’s been since 2014.

Hunters harvested 23,679 mule deer in 2019 — 18,633 of them antlered and 5,046 antlerless. The overall hunter success rate was about 29%, down from 31% the previous year. That’s the lowest harvest number since hunters took only 20,735 mule deer in 2011. Harvest numbers have been declining since 2015, when they hit a high of 37,885 animals harvested.

According to the news release, wildlife managers expected the results.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“Our mule deer populations are driven by survival of fawns and adults, as are our harvest numbers,” Fish and Game’s deer and elk coordinator Daryl Meints said in the release. “The last three-year stretch wasn’t the kindest to our herds, particularly in eastern Idaho and in the Weiser/McCall areas.”

Fawn survival rates dipped in the harsh 2016-17 winter and again in the 2018-19 winter when record snow fell in February.