Did you visit an Idaho State Park in 2020? Visitation record broken by wide margin

“At times we were 30% overcapacity,” Park Superintendent Wallace Keck said. “The park was 100% full and 30% of folks were looking for parking spaces or camping sites. But folks were utilizing their parks to get some fresh air and get away from folks.”

Keck and his staff are throwing innovative ideas around to combat the increases seen in 2020 for use in 2021. An alert system indicating the level of business at the park using different colors (red, amber, green, etc..) would be included on the park’s website for visitors to plan their trip ahead of time. This idea would allow the visitors to know if the park was extremely busy or not.

He also said camper usage was near its maximum for a large part of the year. Currently, most to all campsites are booked solid for the month of June.

“Folks really have to book ahead to get a site, even on a weekday,” Keck said.

The Thousand Springs State Park seven-unit system recorded increases at Box Canyon and Niagara Springs of 180.06% and 109.41% respectively, but Billingsley Creek, Malad Gorge and Ritter Island recorded decreases of 4.82%, 20.47% and 82.82% respectively. The decreases were due in part to closures from the pandemic or construction projects.