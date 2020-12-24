 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Despite pandemic, 5th and 6th graders can still ski and snowboard free in Idaho
0 comments

Despite pandemic, 5th and 6th graders can still ski and snowboard free in Idaho

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pomerelle Mountain Resort

Isaiah and Hailynn Reeder, and Kylan Hall have their picture taken Dec. 26, 2018, at Pomerelle Mountain Resort near Albion. They spend a lot of time each winter at Pomerelle Mountain Resort in south-central Idaho. 

 COURTESY OF AMANDA REEDER

BOISE — Fifth- and sixth-grade students who love to ski or snowboard or any who’d like to learn will want to take advantage of the free skiing program offered by the Idaho Ski Areas Association, aka Ski Idaho. The Idaho Peak Season Passport lets fifth-graders ski or board three days for free at ski resorts throughout the state and offers sixth-graders two days free at most mountains. It is open to any child from any state or country, not just Idaho kids.

Complete the application available online at skiidaho.us/passports and pay an $18 processing fee to order a passport for your child. Ski Idaho will email you a passport you can print out prior to hitting the slopes or pull up on your smartphone when you walk up to the ticket window. Your child must have a parent or guardian present to use the passport, and it must be shown at the resort in order to receive the lift ticket.

Participating resorts include:

Bald Mountain — skibaldmountain.com

  • Bogus Basin —
bogusbasin.org
  • ##
  • Brundage —
brundage.com
  • Cottonwood Butte —
cottonwoodbutte.org
  • Grand Targhee —
grandtarghee.com
  • Kelly Canyon —
skikelly.com
  • Little Ski Hill —
payettelakesskiclub.org/little-ski-hill
  • Lookout Pass —
skilookout.com
  • ##
  • Lost Trail —
losttrail.com
  • Magic Mountain —
magicmountainresort.com
  • ##
  • Pebble Creek —
pebblecreekskiarea.com
  • Pomerelle —
pomerelle.com
  • #
  • Schweitzer —
schweitzer.com
  • ##
  • Silver Mountain —
silvermt.com
  • ##
  • Snowhaven —
grangeville.us/snowhaven-ski-and-tubing-hill
  • Soldier Mountain —
soldiermountain.com
  • Sun Valley —
sunvalley.com
  • ##
  • Tamarack —
tamarackidaho.com
  • ##

# Fifth grade only

## Blackout dates may apply; visit skiidaho.us/passport-blackout for details

Several ski areas are placing restrictions on the Idaho Peak Season Passport this winter due to the COVID-19 pandemic so visitors to Idaho’s busier ski resorts can maintain social-distancing expectations. Some mountains are not allowing kids to use the passport on Saturdays, while others are excluding weekends and holidays.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The most dog-friendly national parks in the U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News