Despite pandemic, 5th and 6th graders can still ski and snowboard free in Idaho

BOISE — Fifth- and sixth-grade students who love to ski or snowboard or any who’d like to learn will want to take advantage of the free skiing program offered by the Idaho Ski Areas Association, aka Ski Idaho. The Idaho Peak Season Passport lets fifth-graders ski or board three days for free at ski resorts throughout the state and offers sixth-graders two days free at most mountains. It is open to any child from any state or country, not just Idaho kids.

Complete the application available online at skiidaho.us/passports and pay an $18 processing fee to order a passport for your child. Ski Idaho will email you a passport you can print out prior to hitting the slopes or pull up on your smartphone when you walk up to the ticket window. Your child must have a parent or guardian present to use the passport, and it must be shown at the resort in order to receive the lift ticket.