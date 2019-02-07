STANLEY — The United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service has announced Jim DeMaagd as the new supervisor for the Sawtooth National Forest. He succeeds Forest Supervisor Kit Mullen who served in the role from 2014 to his retirement last summer.
After receiving his Bachelor of Science in geology from California State University at Chico, DeMaagd started his career in 1993 as a temporary employee on the Shasta-Trinity National Forest in northern California. He went on to join the Region 5 Mineral Examiners Team which was in charge of performing examination work throughout the region. DeMaagd became the lead mineral examiner for the Washington Office of Minerals and Geology Management in 2010. Shortly after, he was selected as the assistant director for Locatable Minerals, Salable Minerals, and Abandoned Mine Lands closures. In 2015, DeMaagd returned to the forest, serving as the deputy forest supervisor for the Mt. Hood National Forest in northern Oregon.
DeMaagd has served as acting supervisor since Sept. 1. As of Jan. 21, he was permanently appointed to the position.
To learn more about the USDA Forest Service in the Intermountain Region, go to fs.usda.gov/main/r4/home.
