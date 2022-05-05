Dedication of Jerome's first 18-hole disc golf course

JEROME — The newest disc golf course in the Magic Valley was dedicated with a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Tuesday.

Bridger Baxter Memorial Park Disc Golf and FootGolf Course is part of Jerome County’s Snake River Canyons Park, located at Silver Beach and Golf Course Road, just north of the Snake River Canyon. The course features 18 holes in a desert setting with some natural and manmade obstacles. The park is the first in the state to feature footgolf, which is played by kicking a soccer ball to each hole.

The course is named for Jerome native Bridger Baxter, who died in 2016. Members of Baxter’s family were present, many of whom were moved with emotion on the day.

“It’s quite a tribute to Bridger, and it’s quite an honor to all our family” said Cody Baxter, Bridger’s father and the honorary ribbon cutter for the dedication.

“I know this was my brother’s passion,” Bridger’s brother Jacob Baxter said. “It’s a big honor to have this because he was a pretty big influence in the disc golf community.”

Mike Tylka, former president of the Snake River Canyons Park Board, was involved in the development of the park, and at the dedication, he gave thanks to the people and organizations that made the project possible.

“We’ve been looking forward to this day for a long time,” Tylka said.

Bridger Baxter Memorial Park honors Jerome native and disc golfer "Disc golf is super addictive. I see new people picking up the sport all the time, from a couple of buddies trying to figure it out to full families where everyone's having a blast."

The park received the support of 23 corporate sponsors, covering the cost of concrete for the tee pads, materials for the signage, and donations used to purchase a shade shelter, which will be installed this week.

The course was designed by Mike Stradley, who owns Disc Golf Distribution Center — a retail store specializing in all things disc golf — in Twin Falls.

“Some of these course designers want up to $10,000 to design a course,” Tylka said. “Mike came out and designed this on his own time for free.”

The course has a lot going for it geographically, Stradley said.

“It was really tough integrating two sports into one layout, so that was the first hurdle,” he said. “Disc golf likes trees and footgolf likes flat grass areas. And so with those two different hurdles, it was really tough to design something that was conducive for both sports.”

Disc golf has an avid base of participants in the Magic Valley and those numbers continue to grow. According to Stradley, a surge of participation in outdoor activities during the Covid-19 pandemic has boosted the number of people taking up the sport.

“We saw 100% growth in disc golf worldwide because people were looking for something they could do that was inexpensive, that they could social distance,” Stradley said, “and they could do outside to get outside of the house because they’re quarantined and they’re going absolutely insane.”

A great thing about the sport, he said, is that people can play it competitively, in a league or a club, or it can be a casual pastime.

“You just go out you play it by yourself, with your friends, with your family,” Stradley said. “Anywhere from a young 5-year-old kid all the way up to your 90-year-old grandpa can go out and enjoy disc golf. Whether you’re handicapped — whether you’re able — it doesn’t matter. And that’s the beautiful thing about the sport.”

Southern Idaho Chuckers is a disc golf players club in south-central Idaho. The group coordinates casual meetups and is used to promote the various tournaments in the region. The group’s Facebook page has 779 members. With several weekly events, from casual doubles rounds to seasonal league play, the Chuckers can be a good resource for people looking to get into the game and find disc golf partners.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0