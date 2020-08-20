CSI's Outdoor Recreation Leadership program still has open spots available

TWIN FALLS — Attention college students and community members: The College of Southern Idaho’s fall semester starts Monday and the Outdoor Leadership Program is looking for students to fill open spots in several offered classes. You can enroll in classes such as Introduction to Climbing, Swiftwater Rescue, Wilderness Survival Skills and Beginning Kayaking, just to name a few.
“We’ve got everything from one semester to two-year degrees,” Mike Young, program manager for the Outdoor Recreation Leadership program, said. “And there are individual classes open to all of our student population — and the general public — if they are interested in learning whitewater rafting or whitewater kayaking or rock climbing.”
Few places in the U.S. offer a short course format in outdoor recreation leadership certification, Young said. The college backs the program, they have the equipment for it and the surrounding areas in the Magic Valley provide the features to allow the students to learn about outdoor recreation leadership, especially at the junior college level and price point, he said.
“We’re incredibly lucky to have the resources we have in this valley,” he said, “and between the college able to teach and local businesses being able to take people outside, our access is amazing and it all adds up well.
“We’re here. We’re excited about getting people out. And one of our major goals (at the college) is lowering those barriers to entry. If you sign up for a class, we have the equipment, we have the instruction, and we can get you introduced to these sports.”
Students have until Wednesday to enroll in courses that start Monday and can enroll in courses that start later in the semester.
If interested in any of the courses offered during the fall semester, contact Young at 208-732-6340 or at myoung@csi.edu.
