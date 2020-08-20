CSI's Outdoor Recreation Leadership program still has open spots available

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Attention college students and community members: The College of Southern Idaho’s fall semester starts Monday and the Outdoor Leadership Program is looking for students to fill open spots in several offered classes. You can enroll in classes such as Introduction to Climbing, Swiftwater Rescue, Wilderness Survival Skills and Beginning Kayaking, just to name a few.

“We’ve got everything from one semester to two-year degrees,” Mike Young, program manager for the Outdoor Recreation Leadership program, said. “And there are individual classes open to all of our student population — and the general public — if they are interested in learning whitewater rafting or whitewater kayaking or rock climbing.”

Few places in the U.S. offer a short course format in outdoor recreation leadership certification, Young said. The college backs the program, they have the equipment for it and the surrounding areas in the Magic Valley provide the features to allow the students to learn about outdoor recreation leadership, especially at the junior college level and price point, he said.