Pedal to Paddle
5 to 9 p.m.
Thursday, September 5Join the ORC in a human powered adventure in town. We’ll bike from Auger Falls to Centennial Park where we’ll paddle on the Snake River up to the Bridge, then complete the circle of adventure back to Auger Falls. No experience necessary.
ALL gear and transport provided.
$5 CSI Student (7+ credits), $12 Staff and faculty, $15 community.
Call 208-735-6697 to register.
Mystery Van Tour
Saturday, September 7We’ll reveal each adventure destination once we arrive — until then, just hop in the van! We’ll tell you what time to meet, what clothes to wear, and what to bring — then leave the rest up to us.
ALL gear will be provided and transportation.
Limited space and no refunds.
$5 CSI Students, $15 Staff and faculty, $20 community.
Call 208-735-6475 to register.
Mountain Bike Mondays
5:30 p.m., Monday,
September 9 and 16Join us mountain biking each week at Auger Falls or Indian Springs. Great for beginners to advanced riders. ALL gear and transport provided.
Email John Twiss, jtwiss@csi.edu by 12 p.m. on Monday to reserve gear. Limited space.
CSI Students (7+ Credits) Free, CSI Staff & Faculty $5, Community $5 (FREE BYOBike).
SUP the Snake
5:45 to 7:30 p.m.,
Thursday, September 12Grab your friends for an evening on the Snake practicing some SUP yoga, paddling to the bridge, and enjoying the beautiful weather of southern Idaho.
CSI students $5, staff and faculty $15, community $25.
Call 208-732-6697 to register. Sorry, no refunds.
Full Moon Mystery Hike
7:30 to 11 p.m.,
Friday, September 13Discover what it’s like to hike at night with only the moonlight to guide your steps. Join the ORC in the Sawtooth NF as we explore the trails in the moonlight.
Transportation provided — meet at the ORC.
$5 CSI Student (7+ credits), $12 Staff and faculty, $15 community.
Call 208-735-6697 to register.
Evening Climb @ Dierkes Lake
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.,
Wednesday, September 18Spend the evening at the local crag with the ORC. We’ll have some top rope climbs set up for beginner-intermediate climbers.
Gear and instruction provided.
Meet at Dierkes Lake west parking area. DOES NOT include entrance fee.
$5 CSI Student (7+ credits), $12 Staff and faculty, $20 community (-$10 BYO gear).
Call 208-735-6697 to register.
