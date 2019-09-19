{{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 20 - 30

Hike & Yoga

8 a.m.—4 p.m.

Sat. Sept. 21

Spend the day in beautiful Sun Valley getting your zen on with the CSI ORC! Transportation + yoga instruction and yoga mats provided. Meet at CSI Outdoor Rec. Center. All gear provided.

$7 CSI Student (7+ credits), $25 Staff and faculty, $35 community.

Call 208-732-6697 to register.

Mountain Bike Mondays

5:30 p.m.

Mon. Sept. 23 and 30

Join us mountain biking each week at Auger Falls or Indian Springs. Great for beginners to advanced riders. All gear and transport provided.

Email John Twiss, jtwiss@csi.edu by 12 p.m. on Monday to reserve gear. Limited space.

CSI Students (7+ Credits) Free, CSI Staff & Faculty $5, Community $5 (FREE BYO bike).

Caldron Linn Epic

5:15—8:30 p.m.

Mon. Sept. 24

Explore one of Idaho’s hidden waterfall treasures! Paddle a SUP on the flat, and hike around the infamous falls. Then watch the sun set over the falls!

Meet at the CSI ORC.

Transportation + gear provided.

$5 CSI Student (7+ credits), $15 Staff and faculty, $15 community.

Call 208-732-6697 to register.

