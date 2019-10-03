{{featured_button_text}}

Mountain Bike Mondays

5:30 to 7 p.m.

Mon. Oct. 7 and 14

Join us mountain biking each week at Auger Falls or Indian Springs. Great for beginners to advanced riders. All gear and transport provided.

Email John Twiss, jtwiss@csi.edu by 12 p.m. on Monday to reserve gear. Limited space.

CSI Students (7+ Credits) Free, CSI Staff & Faculty $5, Community $5 (FREE BYO bike).

