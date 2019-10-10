Full Moon Ride
9-10 p.m. Monday
Come ride like the wind under a full moon (almost!) with the ORC!
We’re planning on riding locally on the night of Oct. 14, so dress warm, bring your headlamps and get ready to ride into the night!
We have limited gear, so you need to sign up early! You must email johntwiss@csi.edu by 12 p.m. each Monday to reserve your gear!
Must be 16 and older.
Cost: Free to full-time CSI students, CSI staff/faculty, $10 community members, free if you bring your own bike
What to Wear: Wear clothes appropriate for the weather and what you’d be comfortable wearing on a bike! Sturdy gym shoes or biking shoes recommended.
What to Bring: A backpack for snacks, extra layers, or to carry your personal items; water, Chapstick, and anything else you might need for the ride!
Evening climb at Dierkes
4-7:30 p.m. Wednesday
Join the ORC as we spend the evening working the local crag. Practice your proper climbing techniques, rigging in safely, and see beautiful crags in Southern Idaho.
Climbing experience is not necessary! Wear comfortable clothes you can move in (jeans not suggested) and layers as the weather will fluctuate! Pack some snacks and bring lots of water! Climbing instruction and gear provided!
Cost: $5 CSI students (7+ credits), $12 CSI staff/faculty, $20 community members, (-$15 BYOG for CSI staff / Faculty & community members!)
Must be 16 or older.
Must preregister — Call 208-732-6697 to pay over the phone with a credit card. Please provide your shoe size at that time.
Open to all climbing levels!
Contact 208-732-6697 for more information!
Star Talks & Bonfires
7:30—10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18
Join the ORC and local astronomer Chris Anderson for a bonfire and star talk! Learn about the night sky and get to know fellow adventurers on this evening outing! Transportation, star talk & marshmallows provided!
FREE to CSI students (7+ credits), $5 CSI staff/faculty, $10 community
Call 732-6697 to register
What to Wear: Warm clothes, gloves, hats, jackets, good shoes
What to Bring: Camping chair for around the fire and a hot drink container to put your hot drink in!
Mountain Bike Mondays
5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21
Join us mountain biking each week at Auger Falls or Indian Springs. Great for beginners to advanced riders. All gear and transport provided.
Email John Twiss, jtwiss@csi.edu by 12 p.m. on Monday to reserve gear. Limited space.
Costs: CSI students (7+ Credits) Free, CSI staff & faculty $5, community $5 (FREE BYO bike).
Mystery Van Tour
8 a.m.—5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
JINKIES GANG — We’ve got a mystery to be involved in! Join John, Christa, Copper, Mike, Tiffany, and the rest of the ORC gang on a mystery adventure! Each month we’re hopping in the ORC Mystery Van and heading into the unknown! We’ll tell you where to meet, what to wear, and what to bring, and the rest of the adventure will be revealed when we arrive!
Each month will feature a different adventure — so just like Pokemon, you’ll want to catch them all! Each mystery tour will be rated beginner to intermediate, so anyone who is up for fun, wants to learn a new skill, and see new locations in Southern Idaho should sign up!
Costs: $5 CSI students (7+credits), $15 CSI staff & faculty & students taking less than 7 credits, $20 community members, $15 SRC Members
To register, call Christa at 208-732-6697.
