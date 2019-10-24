Mystery Van Tour
8 a.m. — 5 p.m., SaturdayWe’ve got a mystery to be involved in! Join John, Christa, Copper, Mike, Tiffany, and the rest of the ORC gang on a mystery adventure! Each month we’re hopping in the ORC Mystery Van and heading into the unknown! We’ll tell you where to meet, what to wear, and what to bring, and the rest of the adventure will be revealed when we arrive!
Each month will feature a different adventure — so just like Pokemon, you’ll want to catch them all! Each mystery tour will be rated beginner to intermediate, so anyone who is up for fun, wants to learn a new skill, and see new locations in Southern Idaho should sign up!
Costs: $5 CSI students (7+credits), $15 CSI Staff & Faculty & Students taking less than 7 credits, $20 Community
To register, call Christa at 208-732-6697.
Costume Bike Ride
5:30 p.m., MondayLast Mountain Bike Monday. Come dressed in disguise for our last mountain bike Monday of the season. A prize will be given for the best costume.
All gear & transport can be provided.
Email cgessaman@csi.edu by noon on Monday to reserve a spot. Limited space available.
Costs: CSI Students (7+ credits) FREE, CSI Staff & Faculty $5, Community $5 (Free BYOBike).
You have free articles remaining.
Mountain Bike Mondays
5:30 — 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 4Join us mountain biking each week at Auger Falls or Indian Springs. Great for beginners to advanced riders. All gear and transport provided.
Email John Twiss, jtwiss@csi.edu by 12 p.m. on Monday to reserve gear. Limited space available.
Costs: CSI students (7+ Credits) Free, CSI Staff & Faculty $5, Community $5 (FREE BYO bike).
Hike & Hot Springs
8:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 9Spend the day exploring the fall colors of Sun Valley hiking in the Boulder Mountain range and afterward visiting the hot springs to soak away the stress of school.
Meet at the CSI ORC. Transportation provided.
Costs: $5 CSI Student (7+ credits), $15 CSI Staff & Faculty, $30 Community
Call 208-732-6697 to register.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.