Evening climb at Dierkes Lake
6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday
Spend the evening at the local crag with the ORC! We’ll have some top rope climbs set-up for beginner to intermediate climbers. Gear and instruction provided.
Meet at Dierkes Lake west parking area. Cost does not include the entrance fee.
CSI Students (7+ credits) $5, CSI Staff & Faculty $12, Community $20 ($10 BYOGear). Call 208-732-6697.
Mountain Bike Mondays
6:30 p.m. start — Monday, June 3
Join us mountain biking each week at Auger Falls or Indian Springs! We’ll provide instruction, gear, or just people to ride with!
Email John Twiss, jtwiss@csi.edu by 12 p.m. on Monday to reserve gear. Limited space.
CSI Students (7+ Credits) Free, CSI Staff & Faculty $5, Community $5 (FREE BYOBike).
Early Morning Bike Rides
6 a.m. — Wednesday, June 5; Meet at the ORC
Join the ORC crew for an early morning ride from campus onto the beautiful Canyon Rim trail! We’ll alternate weeks between path riding and mountain biking. All levels of riders welcome! All gear provided. Email John Twiss, jtwiss@csi.edu, by 12 p.m., Tuesday to register. Limited bikes or bring your own.
Free to CSI Students, Staff and Faculty. Community ($5).
Sunset Paddle on the Snake
5:45 to 7:45 p.m. — Thursday, June 6
Explore the Snake River Canyon and Pillar Falls via kayak! No experience necessary. All gear provided. Meet at Centennial Park. Limited space, no refunds.
CSI Students $5, Staff and Faculty $16, Community $26.
Call 208-732-6697 to register.
