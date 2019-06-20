SUP & Yoga
8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, June 22
Ready to get your zen on in the wild & on the water? We’re combing two of our favorite summer activities into one wet and wild adventure, SUP paddle and yoga. Get ready to get wet!
This trip includes transportation, yoga instruction, SUP board, and adventure.
What to wear: Wear clothes appropriate for getting wet (please wear shorts or swim skirt over your bathing suit since we’ll be moving all around on our boards), plus good shoes to carry the board to and from the water.
What to bring: A backpack for extra layers and a sack lunch for snacks, to carry your personal items too; water, chapstick, camera, sunscreen and sunglasses.
CSI students $5, staff and faculty $16, community $26.
Call 208-732-6697 to register. Sorry, no refunds.
Mountain Bike Mondays
6:30 p.m. — Monday, June 24
Join us mountain biking each week at Auger Falls or Indian Springs. We’ll provide instruction, gear, or just people to ride with.
Email John Twiss, jtwiss@csi.edu by 12 p.m. on Monday to reserve gear. Limited space.
CSI Students (7+ Credits) Free, CSI Staff & Faculty $5, Community $5 (FREE BYOBike).
