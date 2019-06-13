{{featured_button_text}}

Mountain Bike Mondays

6:30 p.m. — Starts Monday, June 17

Join us mountain biking each week at Auger Falls or Indian Springs. We’ll provide instruction, gear, or just people to ride with.

Email John Twiss, jtwiss@csi.edu by 12 p.m. on Monday to reserve gear. Limited space.

CSI Students (7+ Credits) Free, CSI Staff & Faculty $5, Community $5 (FREE BYOBike).

Moonlight Trail Run

9:30 p.m. — Tuesday, June 18; Meet at Auger Falls parking lot

Join the ORC for a night run down at the local trails! Bring your buddy, bring your dog (+leash and bags!) and bring a water bottle for after. We’ll provide water, headlamps, and stoke for the run!

No registration required — just show up with your laces tied and your energy high.

Early Morning Bike Rides

6 a.m. — Wednesday, June 19; Meet at the ORC

Join the ORC crew for an early morning ride from campus onto the beautiful Canyon Rim trail. We’ll alternate weeks between path riding and mountain biking. All levels of riders welcome. All gear provided. Email John Twiss, jtwiss@csi.edu, by 12 p.m., Tuesday to register. Limited bikes or bring your own.

Free to CSI Students, Staff and Faculty. Community ($5).

Sunset Paddle on the Snake

5:45 to 7:45 p.m. — June 20

Explore the Snake River Canyon and Pillar Falls on a kayak. No experience necessary. All gear provided. Meet at Centennial Park. Limited space, no refunds.

CSI students $5, staff and faculty $16, community $26.

Call 208-732-6697 to register.

