Sunset Paddle on the Snake

5:45 to 7:45 p.m. — TONIGHT

Explore the Snake River Canyon and Pillar Falls via kayak. No experience necessary. All gear provided. Meet at Centennial Park. Limited space, no refunds.

CSI Students $5, Staff and Faculty $16, Community $26.

Call 208-732-6697 to register.

Mountain Bike Mondays

6:30 p.m. — Starts Monday, June 10

Join us mountain biking each week at Auger Falls or Indian Springs. We’ll provide instruction, gear, or just people to ride with.

Email John Twiss, jtwiss@csi.edu by 12 p.m. on Monday to reserve gear. Limited space.

CSI Students (7+ Credits) Free, CSI Staff & Faculty $5, Community $5 (FREE BYOBike).

Early Morning Bike Rides

6 a.m. — Wednesday, June 12; Meet at the ORC

Join the ORC crew for an early morning ride from campus onto the beautiful Canyon Rim trail. We’ll alternate weeks between path riding and mountain biking. All levels of riders welcome. All gear provided. Email John Twiss, jtwiss@csi.edu, by 12 p.m., Tuesday to register. Limited bikes or bring your own.

Free to CSI Students, Staff and Faculty. Community ($5).

