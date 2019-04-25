{{featured_button_text}}

Geology Paddle on the Snake!

Thursday, May 2 5:30PM Water Levels Permitting

CSI Professor Shawn Willsey will explain the fascinating geologic history of the canyon’s rocks along with the effects of the Bonneville Flood. Participants will enjoy a leisurely paddle along the river guided by the Outdoor Recreation Center! To register, contact Christa at 208-732-6697 to register! All gear is included in this trip, and no experience is necessary!

CSI Students (7+ credits): $10

CSI Staff & Faculty: $25

Community: $40

Must be 16 years or older.

For more information / to register, contact Christa at 208-732-6697!

