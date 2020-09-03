CSI Community Ed offers historical tours with Ron James

TWIN FALLS — The CSI Community Education Center will be offering two sections of “Kayak Tour of Chinese Settlements” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 12 or 26. Cost of the class is $30.

Join historian Ron James for a guided kayak tour of a well-preserved Chinese placer gold mining site on the Snake River. This tour will give participants an opportunity to experience the history, traditions, and heritage of the Chinese gold miners who occupied placer gold claims in the Snake River Canyon between 1871 and 1880. Participants will need to bring their own kayak or canoe, lunch, water, and whatever else they find essential for their short-term survival or enjoyment. This tour will start at the Twin Falls boat dock and go upriver for about a mile and a half to the site. It will require good paddling skills. The tour is dependent upon water levels.